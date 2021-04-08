Evento: Detener el odio asiático

BENTONVILLE – El concejal de la ciudad Gayatri Agnew dijo que se sorprendió al saber que uno de los bomberos de la ciudad fue arrestado en relación con el ataque a un hombre asiático en Hot Springs.

Agnew fue uno de los organizadores y oradores del evento del viernes para reconocer el día como un Día nacional de acción y sanación para detener el odio asiático. El evento se llevó a cabo en The Momentary.

Agnew dijo que es la única mujer asiática electa en el estado. Fue elegida miembro del consejo el otoño pasado.

“Soy asiática”, dijo a varias decenas de personas en la vigilia. “Mi padre era asiático. Ese caballero de Hot Springs podría haber sido mi hermano. Podría haber sido mi hijo”.

She described the incident involving the firefighter as a hate crime.

News of the incident comes at a time of increasing attention nationally to reports of violence against Asian Americans, particularly since the March 16 shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area that killed eight people, including six Asian women.

Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, resigned Friday from the Bentonville Fire Department. He was charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication in a March 13 incident outside the Oaklawn casino in Hot Springs. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is set for May 6 in Garland County District Court.

He told a Hot Springs police officer he confronted the Asian man for not being American, according to court documents.

The man told police Snodgrass approached him outside the casino, asked if he knew he was in America and started pushing him, and the two fell to the ground, according to court documents. The man said Snodgrass hit him in the face and he fought back in self defense, according to court documents.

Snodgrass worked for the department for 14 years and was promoted to captain in 2019. He “expressed regret and an apology for any embarrassment to his family, fellow firefighters, friends and the city of Bentonville,” according to Debbie Griffin, a spokeswoman for the city.

Agnew said the incident hit closer to home because she’s Asian.

“When you feel and see it could be one of your family members then it is more personal,” she said.

Julie Thibodaux of Fayetteville came to Friday’s event with her family. She said it’s important for her family to show they support Asian Americans.

Thibodaux cree que la renuncia de Snodgrass del departamento fue el paso apropiado considerando los eventos que han sucedido en el país.

Monica Kumar, otra organizadora del evento del viernes, instó a la gente a unirse para poner fin al odio y la violencia. Kumar leyó entre lágrimas los nombres de las seis mujeres asesinadas en los tiroteos en el área de Atlanta.

La multitud también leyó “Yo también”, un poema de Langston Hughes. Ashlie Ivey luego dirigió a la multitud cantando “This Land is Your Land”.

Agnew instó a la gente a hablar en contra del odio y la violencia.

“El silencio es inacción”, dijo.

